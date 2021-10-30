Convex Finance (CVX) Price Hits $28.70 on Top Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $28.70 or 0.00046653 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $939.22 million and approximately $27.03 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,739.03 or 1.00374568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.99 or 0.06955101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00023073 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.