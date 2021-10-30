Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $899,939.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00069935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00095832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,465.24 or 1.00057442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.53 or 0.06920932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.