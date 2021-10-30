Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $121-124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.82 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.220 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 318.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Core Laboratories worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

