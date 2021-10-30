CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.55.

Shares of COR stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,377 shares of company stock worth $747,121. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

