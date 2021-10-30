Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,289 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK opened at $210.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,841,509 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

