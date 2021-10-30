Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 330 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 725,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,904,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 76,330 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 711,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,982,000 after acquiring an additional 532,589 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

