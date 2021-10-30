Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,059 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 26.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 44.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

