Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $186,304,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $304.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.62 and a 200 day moving average of $359.74. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.52 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

