Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 22.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,389. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

