Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.