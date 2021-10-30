Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$25.82 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays increased their price target on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.75.

TSE:MFC opened at C$24.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$17.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total transaction of C$72,683.56. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$531,266.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,998.39. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

