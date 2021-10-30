Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $38.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Corning stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Corning has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Corning by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

