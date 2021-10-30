Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,767. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

