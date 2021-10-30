COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CICOY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.