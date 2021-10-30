Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.730-$2.770 EPS.

CUZ traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $39.61. 1,142,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,757. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cousins Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.