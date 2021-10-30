Cowen Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $67.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.86.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 105,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

