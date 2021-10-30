Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Crawford United had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crawford United Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

