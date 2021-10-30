Credit Suisse AG Acquires 23,378 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $49,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $163.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.29. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

