Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,669,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,565 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $52,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in GoHealth by 14.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in GoHealth by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GoHealth by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOCO. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

