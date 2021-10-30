Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $58,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR opened at $109.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average of $101.79. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

