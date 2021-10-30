Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,805 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.43% of Veoneer worth $62,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 778,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veoneer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 316,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.45.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Veoneer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

