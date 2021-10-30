Credit Suisse AG Sells 613,097 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,097 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Fastenal worth $50,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

