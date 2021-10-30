Credit Suisse Group Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $201.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $202.00 to $201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.46.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $178.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.99 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.74 and its 200 day moving average is $194.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Amundi purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.