Credit Suisse Group Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $340.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $332.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.47 and a 200-day moving average of $278.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

