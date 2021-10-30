Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Set at C$7.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a C$7.00 price target by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$6.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.02. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1.61.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2660191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

