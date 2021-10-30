Critical Survey: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) vs. Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 7.73% 12.50% 5.91% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 8.85% 13.55% 7.55%

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Infineon Technologies and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 4 11 0 2.73 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.11%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.22%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $9.60 billion 6.39 $412.38 million $0.33 142.36 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 1.39 $58.12 million $2.37 14.62

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Infineon Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power & Sensor systems segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Connected Secure Systems designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

