Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIHY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86. Croda International has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $66.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.6606 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 46.02%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

