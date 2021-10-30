Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $20.73. 159,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,950. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $787.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

