Crystal Valley Financial Co. Plans Dividend of $1.56 (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 1.56 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of Crystal Valley Financial stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.
Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile
