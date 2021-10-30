Crystal Valley Financial Co. Plans Dividend of $1.56 (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 1.56 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Crystal Valley Financial stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corp. is a holding company. It focuses on the provision of financial products and services, including business and personal banking, trust and wealth management services, and insurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Middlebury, IN.

