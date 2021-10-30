CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.76 million.CTS also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.62. 170,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,808. CTS has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.69.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several analysts have commented on CTS shares. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

