CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

