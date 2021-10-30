Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 173.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alteryx worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alteryx by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,625. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

