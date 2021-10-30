Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,291 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

