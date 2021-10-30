Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.74 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $463.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.20 and its 200 day moving average is $437.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.00 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

