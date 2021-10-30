Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.49 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,846 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.31.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.62.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.