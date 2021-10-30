Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 256,350 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 505.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 256,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,859,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,815,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEN stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

