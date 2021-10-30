Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.