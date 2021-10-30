Curecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $3,348.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $3,348.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.94 or 0.00312259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,311,593 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

