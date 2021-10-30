Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.20.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $53.29 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 52.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

