Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$5.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of CUBI opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

