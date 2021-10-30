CVCoin (CVN) Market Capitalization Reaches $130.46 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for $10.54 or 0.00017095 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $130.46 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00069661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00095548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,599.46 or 0.99938200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,275.68 or 0.06936805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00023203 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

