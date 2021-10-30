CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. CyberOptics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CYBE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.76. 114,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,066. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CyberOptics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 233.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of CyberOptics worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

