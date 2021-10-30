DA Davidson Weighs in on Five Star Bancorp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter.

FSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

FSBC stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

