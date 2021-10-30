DA Davidson Weighs in on HomeStreet, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday.

HomeStreet stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $980.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in HomeStreet by 18.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 347.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 117.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 111,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in HomeStreet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in HomeStreet by 316.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 70,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

