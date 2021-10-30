Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €100.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €93.79 ($110.34).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €85.74 ($100.87) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.89. Daimler has a 12 month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 12 month high of €84.10 ($98.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

