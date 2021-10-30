DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ DALN opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89. DallasNews has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
DallasNews Company Profile
DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.
