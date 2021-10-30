DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DALN opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89. DallasNews has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DALN. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 202,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 170,694 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,708,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DallasNews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of DallasNews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

