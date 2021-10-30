DAOstack Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $178,962.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,895.29 or 1.00152748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00061866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.31 or 0.00617003 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.