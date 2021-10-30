Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,496,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 960.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.80.

Shares of SAM opened at $492.48 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $552.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $861.05.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

