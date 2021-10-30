Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $109,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,177,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 84.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 120.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.35 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

