Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in American Campus Communities by 122.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 20.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at $582,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 413.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

